

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its second quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders surged to $5.23 billion from last year's $1.92 billion.



Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.63, significantly higher than $0.23 last year.



Income attributable to shareholders climbed 290 percent to $6.02 billion from $1.55 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.72, higher than $0.19 last year.



CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $4.69 billion or $0.56 per share, compared to $3.60 billion or $0.44 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter climbed to $96.77 billion from last year's $72.13 billion.



Total production available for sale dropped 2 percent to 3,442 thousand boe/d.



Further, the company announced the launch of a $25 billion share buyback programme in the period 2018-2020, subject to further progress with debt reduction and oil price conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX