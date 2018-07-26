

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) Thursday reported that its half-year profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company slid 9 percent to $1.29 billion, and earnings per share declined 6 percent to $1.02.



On an underlying basis, earnings rose 2 percent to $1.56 billion, and earnings per share grew 3 percent to $1.23 from $1.19 last year.



Group underlying EBITDA increased by 11 percent to $4.6 billion, with underlying EBITDA margin being in line with last year's 30 percent.



The Group's first-half revenue rose to $13.7 billion from last year's $12.12 billion.



