

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew (SNN, SN.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the half year to 30 June 2018 declined to $341 million from $383 million last year.



Adjusted earnings per share was up 2% at 43.7 cents. Basic earnings per share was 31.4 cents compared to 37.0 cents last year, primarily arising from the restructuring costs in the current year.



Attributable profit was $274 million, down from $324 million in the previous year.



The first half revenue was $2.440 billion, up 4% on a reported basis, including a foreign exchange tailwind of 3%. Revenue was up 1% on an underlying basis.



The company reconfirmed its full year guidance.



The interim dividend is set by a formula and is equivalent to 40% of the total dividend for the previous year. The interim dividend for the first half of 2018 is therefore 14.0¢ per share, a 14% increase on last year. The interim dividend will be paid on Wednesday 31 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Friday 5 October 2018.



Smith & Nephew is on-track to deliver on its guidance for full year underlying revenue growth in the range of 2-3% and a trading profit margin at or above that achieved in 2017, as updated at the first quarter trading results.



The reported revenue growth rate will also include an estimated 1% benefit from foreign exchange rates prevailing on 20 July 2018 and the Rotation Medical acquisition.



