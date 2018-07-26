

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) Thursday reported that third-quarter organic revenue grew 5.7%, and the growth was 5.1% excluding the impact of Easter. The company said it continues to trade well and full year expectations are unchanged.



In its trading update, the company said the third-quarter revenue growth was driven by strong net new business in North America, an acceleration in Europe and good progress in Rest of World.



For the nine months to June 30, organic revenue growth was 5.1%.The margin was slightly lower than last year, but the company said it remains on track to deliver modest margin progression for the full year.



Looking ahead, Compass said it continues to have a good year. Full-year expectations are unchanged, with organic growth above the middle of 4-6% range, and modest margin progression.



Revenue growth in North America is strong, Europe is accelerating as expected and Rest of World is progressing well.



Looking to the longer term, the company said it continues to be excited about the significant structural market opportunity globally and the potential for further revenue growth, margin improvement and continued returns to shareholders.



In London, Compass Group shares were trading at 1,601.00 pence, down 2.59 percent.



