

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) Thursday, in its trading update, said its first-quarter sales were in line with its expectations and that its guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



In the first quarter, the Group said, it delivered sales growth in line with its view, led by its Clean Air Sector and growth in Efficient Natural Resources and New Markets, while sales in Health were broadly stable.



Looking ahead, the group expects growth in operating performance at constant rates to be in line with its medium term guidance of mid to high single digit growth. It also said it expects the second-half performance to be stronger mainly reflecting its normal seasonality.



