

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) reported profit before tax of 570.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 397.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 55.2 pence compared to 41.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax rose 21 percent to 110.6 million pounds. Adjusted EPS increased 11 percent to 10.8 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 167.2 million pounds, from 155.0 million pounds, prior year.



The Group's interim dividend increased by 5.7 percent to 5.55 pence.



