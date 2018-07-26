

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales remained flat in June after rising in the previous three months, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Retail turnover showed no variations in June, following a 1.1 percent increase in May.



Sales of food and other groceries rose 0.2 percent monthly in June, while clothing and related sales dropped by 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 3.1 percent in June, slower than May's 3.9 percent increase.



