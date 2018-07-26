

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company, Schroders plc (SDRC.L), Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the half year rose 8 percent to 371.1 million pounds, and profit before tax and exceptional items was up 10 percent at 397.1 million pounds.



On a per share basis, basic earnings rose to 106 pence from 97.8 pence, and adjusted basic earnings increased to 114.0 pence from 103.5 pence a year ago.



Net operating revenue for first half totaled 1.051 billion pounds, higher than last year's 940.1 million pounds.



In addition, the group's interim dividend was up 3 percent to 35.0 pence per share.



