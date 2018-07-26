sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,56 Euro		+0,32
+0,88 %
WKN: 929969 ISIN: GB0002405495 Ticker-Symbol: PYX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHRODERS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,76
35,505
11:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHRODERS PLC
SCHRODERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHRODERS PLC36,56+0,88 %