

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to 77.67 billion yen from 69.18 billion yen last year. Basic net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share was 71.93 yen for the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of 8.40 yen.



Net sales grew to 1.01 trillion yen from 992.47 billion yen in the prior year.



Canon projects full-year consolidated net sales of 4.12 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 1.0%; operating profit of 378.5 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 17.7%; and net income attributable to Canon Inc. of 280.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.7%.



