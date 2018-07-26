

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport company National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the first half of 2018 rose 24 percent to 80.1 million pounds from last year's 64.6 million pounds. Earnings per share rose to 12.1 pence from 10.9 pence last year.



Group normalised profit before tax was 100.7 million pounds, compared to 88.9 million pounds a year ago. Normalised earnings per share were 15.0 pence, compared to 13.0 pence last year.



Group revenue increased 3.2 percent to 1.21 billion pounds from 1.17 billion pounds last year. Revenues grew 6.4 percent at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an increase in the interim dividend of 10.1 percent to 4.69 pence per share.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive said, 'This combination of growth in our core business and the number of exciting new opportunities allows us to again increase the interim dividend by 10%. We remain on course to deliver the board's expectations.'



