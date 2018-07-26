

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) reported profit before tax of 67.2 million pounds for the Half year to 30 June 2018 compared to 58.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share were 26.6 pence compared to 22.9 pence. Headline profit before tax was 69.1 million pounds compared to 60.5 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 27.3 pence compared to 23.6 pence.



For the first-half, Bodycote reported revenue growth of 6.4% to 368.0 million pounds from 345.7 million pounds, which included a negative impact from foreign exchange translation. At constant currency, revenue grew 8.7%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.7 pence which represents an increase of 8% over the prior year. The interim dividend will be paid on 2 November 2018 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 October 2018.



Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive said: 'Bodycote has enjoyed a strong first half of 2018. Robust growth has continued with double-digit revenue progression in Specialist Technologies, contract wins on automotive and aerospace programmes, and excellent growth across the Emerging Markets. We continue to invest in the ongoing growth of the business through capital expenditure and increased resources.'



