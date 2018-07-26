

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its copper production for the first half of 2018 rose 18 percent to 139.6 kt from 118.0 kt in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve full-year 2018 production guidance for all metals, including for copper of 270 to 300 kt.



Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In the first half of 2018 the Group delivered a strong operational performance, with the Aktogay sulphide concentrator achieving design throughput capacity for a sustained period. Higher throughput at Aktogay was the main driver of an 18% increase in copper production compared to the first half of 2017.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX