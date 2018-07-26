Partnership leads the way for transparency in display advertising

Epiphany, Jaywing's search agency, has appointed Amobee, a global digital marketing technology company, as an ad tech partner, following a review of solutions in the programmatic and paid social marketplace. The collaboration will enhance Epiphany's media offering to clients through a transparent audience buying model across programmatic display and social.

The partnership enables Epiphany clients to access the Amobee Marketing Platform--including the Amobee DSP, DMP and Brand Intelligence insights tool--to provide independent end-to-end audience insights and advanced analytics for media planning and buying at scale. The Brand Intelligence tool will further enhance Epiphany's audience-first approach by providing an added layer of data-driven and actionable insights, fueled by audience digital consumption and engagements in real-time.

Epiphany will also provide clients with access to a transparent buying model through Amobee, which has a comprehensive brand safety offering, ensuring marketers have access to a safe, transparent buying ecosystem with pricing visibility and the highest quality inventory to more effectively reach targeted consumers.

"We are excited to partner with Amobee and look forward to providing best-in-class media planning and buying through Amobee's advanced technology. We have always been passionate about working with clients and partners in pursuit of shared goals, and it is exciting to take this focus to a new level through the adoption of the transparency buying model," says Emma Ashby, Head of Programmatic Display Paid Social at Epiphany. "We're proud to provide our clients with complete visibility and control over their media budget, enhancing the ability to maximise efficiency and effectiveness across programmatic display and social."

"Amobee is committed to promoting transparency and believe it provides a foundation for programmatic and social to flourish," says Kate Barry, Vice President of Client Services for Amobee EMEA. "We're very excited to partner with Epiphany; their values on transparency will give them a clear advantage in the rapidly changing marketing space."

About Amobee

Amobee is a technology company that transforms the way brands and agencies make marketing decisions. The Amobee Marketing Platform enables marketers to plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using real-time market research, proprietary audience data, advanced analytics, and more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 650 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

About Epiphany

Epiphany was founded as a search specialist in 2005. Over the years, it has helped to set a benchmark for search excellence in the UK, specialising in SEO, PPC, Display, CRO, Content and Web Development. It has supported a broad range of clients to help them benefit from new technologies in consumer search, expand into international markets, and to outcompete their peers online. Epiphany is a Jaywing agency. Together the business draws on a shared heritage of innovation, creativity, measurement and data-led communications. It's full of creative, talented individuals who connect powerful ideas, rich data and new technologies to engage with brands and their audiences. For more information: epiphany.co.uk/

