Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute Appoints Jean-Christophe Bas as CEO

Jean-Christophe Bas joins the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC) from The Global Compass, a think tank he founded in 2016. Over the past 20 years, he has held a number of senior policy positions in inter-governmental organisations. From 2008 to 2014, he was the Head of Strategic Development and Partnerships at the United Nations of the Alliance of Civilizations, an initiative launched by the UN Secretary General aimed at improving understanding and cooperation among nations and peoples across cultures, promoting cultural diversity and building inclusive societies. Before this position, Bas spent nine years as the Head of Policy Dialogue at the World Bank, where he set up innovative mechanisms for strategic engagement with key decision makers and opinion leaders around the world, focusing on international development and the eradication of poverty.

Jean-Christophe Bas brings to DOC considerable experience from his time as Director of Democratic Citizenship and Participation at the Council of Europe (2014-2015) and as the first Executive Director of the Aspen Institute in France from 1994 to 1999. Bas currently sits on the executive board of the Aspen Institute in France and is also the author of Europe a la Carte, a reflection on European identity.

"I am very excited to be joining the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute and to lead this great international team. Working together with the team, my objective is to position the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute among the most innovative and influential think tanks by providing practical and policy-oriented solutions to the challenges of our time," says Bas.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vladimir Yakunin, says, "DOC is a leading institution dealing with issues of dialogue across complex geographies and economies. It has gained a reputation for not only developing applicable policy advice to current problems, but also for forecasting emerging issues before they arise. In Jean-Christophe Bas, we have a highly experienced and motivated CEO leading DOC's activities. His wealth of experience is a true asset to the DOC's global multinational team. Working from the DOC Berlin headquarters, Bas will direct its Executive Board and will bring great drive and vision to all DOC activities in its current operational offices located in Germany, Austria, Russia, and a forthcoming office in India. At the same time the DOC Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Jiahong Chen for her leadership as Acting CEO and wish her all success in her return to a field of activity she has great affection and aptitude for."

Bas will represent the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute at the 16th Annual Rhodes Forum in Greece from 5th-6th October 2018.

First convened in 2003, the Dialogue of Civilizations Rhodes Forum brings together concerned members of the international political, business, civil society, and academic communities in a spirit of dialogue and inclusivity. Every year, hundreds of participants from more than 70 countries explore the major challenges facing the world and seek concrete, applicable solutions rooted in shared values of equality, mutual respect, and compassion. To find out more about the Rhodes Forum and to join Jean-Christophe Bas at the event, you can find more information on www.doc-research.org/forum .

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute is an independent research institute whose mission is to promote mutual understanding, inclusive development, and equitable dialogue. It seeks to develop policy proposals based on scientific research that addresses key challenges faced by the international community, from infrastructure underdevelopment and economic inequality to civilizational and religious tensions and conflicts.



