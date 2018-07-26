The renewable energy software company will keep the skytron brand and platform, as well as providing services for Draker's customers.Today U.S.-based AlsoEnergy announced what may be the largest consolidation in the solar monitoring and asset management world to date: a merger with Germany's skytron energy and the acquisition of the assets of Vermont, U.S.-based Draker Corporation. Through the two transactions, solar energy software company AlsoEnergy will reach 18 GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets under management. The company has been the leading monitoring and power plant control ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...