

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High-precision metrology and healthcare products manufacturer Renishaw Plc (RSW.L) Thursday reported a 33 percent surge in its pre-tax profit for the full year ended 30 June 2018.



Pre-tax profit for the year rose to 155.2 million pounds from 117.1 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share grew to 181.8 pence from 141.3 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the year were 170.5 pence, compared to 132.4 pence last year.



Revenue for the year increased 14 percent to 611.5 million pounds from 536.8 million pounds a year ago. Revenue growth was 18 percent at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates growth in both revenue and profits in the current financial year.



Renishaw will pay a final dividend of 46.0 pence net per share on 23rd October 2018, to shareholders on the register on 21st September 2018. This will give a total dividend of 60.0 pence for the year, an increase of 15 percent over last year's 52.0 pence.



Further, the company said that Kath Durrant is stepping down from the Board with effect from 31st July 2018. Durrant was appointed to the Board in 2015 and is Chair of the Remuneration Committee.



The company also announced the appointment of Catherine Glickman as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1st August 2018. Gickman will be a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.



