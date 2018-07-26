

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said that the full year outlook remains in line with the Board's expectations.



In its trading update for the period from 1 April 2018 to date, the company said that the Group has made a solid start to the financial year and integration remains on track, with a number of key milestones being successfully hit that will support future growth. These include integration of the Executive Leadership, Finance, Sales, Marketing and Global R&D teams, and transfer of HR processes from Transitional Service Agreements to AVEVA in key markets, such as the United States.



The Group maintains a strong balance sheet and saw good cash generation in the first quarter, resulting in net cash of 117 million pounds at 30 June 2018, up from 96 million pounds at 31 March 2018.



