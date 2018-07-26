

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported that its total AUM for the firs-quarter ended 30 June 2018 increased 15% to 32.9 billion euros, including 2.3 billion euros, balance sheet investment portfolio. Europe Fund VII has a higher fee rate than its predecessor fund and, with fees charged on committed capital, is resulting in an immediate increase in profits.



The company said it has a healthy fundraising pipeline but as expected, current year fundraising has been weighted to the first quarter of the financial year.



Inflows in the first quarter were 4.8 billion euros. 2018/19 fundraising is weighted to the first quarter of the financial year; 3.7 billion euros has been raised for Europe Fund VII.



