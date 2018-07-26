

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer, Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax dropped 15.6 percent to 161.2 million pounds from 191.1 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share declined 18 percent to 26.9 pence from 32.8 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 31.3 pence, compared to 33.9 pence a year ago.



Pre-exceptional profit before tax was 179.5 million pounds, compared to 196.2 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 4.6 billion pounds from 4.4 billion pounds last year. At constant currency rates, revenues grew 6.8 percent.



Further, the company confirmed full year guidance. The company continues to expect solid constant currency profit growth, with H1 overall performance largely as anticipated.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 8.9p, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX