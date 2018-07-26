

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period ended June 30 2018 declined 9 percent to 89.4 million pounds from 99.2 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share decreased to 27.5 pence from 31.2 pence last year.



The decline in profit reflects the exceptional costs of the Global Transformation Programme.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 10 percent to 108.8 million pounds, and earnings per share grew 11 percent to 34.7 pence from 31.4 pence last year.



Total revenue for the period rose 3 percent to 713.5 million pounds from 691.8 million pounds a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 4 percent.



Dominic Burke, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We are trading with real momentum as we move into the second half and we expect to report continued strong organic revenue growth and further financial progress for the full year.'



In addition, the company's board declared an increased interim dividend of 12.7 pence per share, up 4.1 percent from last year. The dividend will be paid on October 3 2018, to shareholders on the register at August 24.



