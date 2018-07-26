

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the second quarter slid to $32.5 million from last year's $38.0 million.



Profit after tax declined to $33.6 million from $38.2 million, and earnings per share slid to $0.17 from $0.19 last year.



Net operating profit rose to $37.8 million from $30.9 million, and operating earnings per share increased to $0.19 from $0.15 last year.



Gross premiums written slid to $176.7 million from $184.7 million, and net premiums written declined to $146.2 million from $163.5 million last year.



