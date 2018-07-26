

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported 14.1 percent decline in first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent to 115.8 billion yen from 134.9 billion yen last year. The company said profitability in the period was largely impacted by rising raw material costs and foreign exchange movements.



Net revenue for the first quarter were 2,716.6 billion yen, down 1.6 percent from 2,760.4 billion yen a year ago. Global unit sales for the period fell 3 percent to 1.31 million units. In Japan, sales were down 0.8 percent or 130,000 units, while its market share was at 10.9 percent. Nissan's first-quarter sales in the U.S. were 365,000 units.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the automobile manufacturer targets 7.5 percent increase in dividend per share to 57 yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX