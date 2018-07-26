

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) said that the performance for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 was in line with its expectations. The trading outlook for the year remains unchanged and consistent with current market expectation.



Pro Forma reported Group revenue declined 10% in first nine months of fiscal year 2018, while underlying revenue was flat with last year.



Broad-based underlying revenue growth of 4% for the nine months, with continued good levels of growth delivered from Insurance Risk, EdTech, Energy Information and Events and Exhibitions. Pro forma reported revenue was 14% lower, reflecting disposals and the weaker US dollar, which affected all of the B2B divisions.



In,Insurance Risk or RMS, Underlying revenue growth was 7%, including 4% growth in subscription revenues. The core modelling business remains strong and RMS continues to enhance its software and pursue a modular approach to the RMS(one) platform.



