

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted higher against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The yen advanced to more than a 2-week high of 110.59 against the greenback, from a low of 111.04 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The yen rose to 129.76 against the euro, 111.55 against the franc and 145.92 against the pound, from its early lows of 130.26, 111.99 and 146.50, respectively.



The yen edged up to 84.80 against the loonie, 82.20 against the aussie and 75.56 against the kiwi, reversing from its early lows of 85.12 and 82.78, and a 6-day low of 75.93, respectively.



The yen is likely to find resistance around 128.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 143.00 against the pound, 108.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the loonie, 81.00 against the aussie and 74.00 against the kiwi.



