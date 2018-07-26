Center is Part of Company's Ongoing Commitment to Positively Impact Global Communities

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions today announced it has partnered with the Center for Child Rights and Development (CCRD) in Kammavarpalayam, India, to help open the CCRD's Children's Activity Center. The Children's Activity Center, located 90 kilometers away from Chennai city, is part of ELM Solutions' ongoing commitment to positively impact local communities where the firm has a presence. The Center will provide after school education and activities to underserved children in that region.

Executives from ELM Solutions traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which included the donation and planting of trees and school bags for every child. (Photo: Wolters Kluwer)

The Children's Activity Center is the result of a partnership between ELM Solutions and the CCRD, which identifies underprivileged villages whose infrastructure and remoteness of location is not conducive to the growth of children, including sufficient exposure to education or after school activities. Executives from ELM Solutions' leadership team traveled to India to participate in the inaugural events, which also included the donation and planting of 35 tree saplings as well as school bags for every child.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with ELM Solutions in creating a space for children in Kammavarpalayam that will help them to learn, play, explore and express their skills in a protected environment," Thomas Jayaraj, CCRD Director and child rights activist.

"One of our core business values is making a positive impact on local communities around the globe where we have a presence and employ local talent," said Jonah Paransky General Manager and Executive Vice President of ELM Solutions. "We are honored to be able to help give the children of this village a place to go after school to continue their studies or engage in other educational endeavors. All of this will provide them with a strong foundation for a successful future."

"Education is critical for not only building self-confidence, but for developing self-reliance as these children move into adulthood," said Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of ELM Solutions in Chennai. "We are pleased to play a role in changing these children's lives for the better."

ELM Solution's Chennai location is in Ramanujan IT City in Taramani, one of the biggest Integrated IT cities in India. Nearly 300 ELM Solutions' employees spread across Product Development, Product Implementation, Technical Operations, Law Firm Operations and Global Business Services departments hold leadership and operational positions there.

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our flexible, multi-solution approach to help ensure compliance, control costs and collaborate more effectively. This includes Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the 2017 Hyperion Marketview Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $100 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

ELM Solutions is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

