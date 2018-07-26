

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence remained stable in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at 97 in July. The indicator remained below its long-term average of 100 for the third consecutive month.



Households' balance of opinion on their expected personal situation improved slightly to -11 from -13, while the one on their past financial situation remained stable at -27 in July.



At the same time, households' opinion balance on their expected saving capacity increased clearly to -1 from -8 in June. The balance on their current saving capacity remained unchanged at 11.



The index for past standard of living eased marginally to -45 from -44. Meanwhile, the indicator for future living standards rose to -30 from -31.



Households' fears about the unemployment trend have diminished slightly in July, with the index falling to 13 from 15.



The survey showed that households were almost as numerous as in the previous month to consider that prices were on the rise during the last twelve months and to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months.



