

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc. (ATST.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax fell to 74.07 million pounds from 329.42 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share slipped to 20.93 pence from 86.20 pence a year ago.



Total revenue for the half year declined to 89.40 million pounds from 334.07 million pounds in the same period last year.



Lord Smith of Kelvin, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC said, 'Although the short-term market future looks set to remain uncertain, we remain focused on consistent outperformance over the long-term, at a competitive cost. We are encouraged by the steady progress made by WTW's 'all-weather' approach to active stock picking.'



The company's board has declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 3.389 pence per ordinary share, payable on 1 October 2018 to shareholders on the register on 7 September 2018. This is a 3 percent increase on last year.



