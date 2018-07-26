

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), a provider of financial and professional services, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation fell to 20.27 million pounds from 60.60 million pounds last year.



Return per ordinary share was 16.66 pence, compared to 50.86 pence last year.



Group net revenue return per share was 11.88 pence, compared to 11.37 pence a year ago.



NAV per share per financial statements was 638.21 pence, compared to 599.96 pence a year ago.



Total income for the first-half increased to 29.87 million pounds from last year's 28.40 million pounds.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of 6.0 pence per share, an increase of 9.1% on prior year, supported by stronger performance from the IPS business.



The current expectation of the directors is that the final dividend will be at least maintained.



