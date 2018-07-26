Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Chairman of the Board of Directors appointed 26-Jul-2018 / 11:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Chairman of the Board of Directors appointed 26 July 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that Dmitriy Pristanskov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at a meeting on 23 July 2018. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: BOA TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 5786 EQS News ID: 708123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

