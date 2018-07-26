The "Europe Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. Europe is a market with stable growth for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccine market in Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% leading to a revenue of USD 8.94 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 504.46 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Key growth factors:

The European market will not display any extraordinary growth but average figures. Key growth factors include increasing emphasis on and availability of funds for research and development. Moreover, advancements in medical science, awareness about the availability of a higher number of vaccines for diseases will drive the growth of this market. Increasing vaccination programs by government, their initiatives, and increase in research and development activities will result in the growth of this market.

Threats and key players:

The Europe conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a steady pace. The scope for significant growth is limited. Vaccine shortages are a major problem which will hinder the growth of the market. The shortage of vaccines affecting some EU/EEA Member States had direct effects on the delivery of national vaccination programmes. Since 2015, nine EU/EEA member states had to adjust their immunization policies.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc

