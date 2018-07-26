

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday, with automakers leading the surge, after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward zero tariffs, easing immediate concerns about global trade.



Investors kept an eye on the ECB's monetary policy meeting later today, although no immediate changes to policy are expected.



The benchmark DAX was up 172 points or 1.37 percent at 12,750 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



BMW rallied 2.3 percent and Volkswagen jumped 2.7 percent after the U.S. and the EU agreed to hold off on further tariffs, including potential U.S. tariffs on cars and auto parts.



Daimler also rose over 1 percent despite reporting a fall in its second-quarter net profit.



Deutsche Börse was little changed after the stock exchange operator posted 19 percent growth in second-quarter profit.



In economic news, Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken slightly in August, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 10.6 from 10.7 in July. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.7.



