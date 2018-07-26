

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cobham Plc. (COB.L) were losing around 10 percent in the morning trading in London after the military and civil systems provider issued Thursday progress update regarding the US KC-46 Tanker Programme. The company sees charges in fiscal 2018 related to the costs for completion of CDS, WARP qualification.



The company noted that Boeing has made as yet unquantified damages assertions relating to the programme. As a consequence, Boeing is witholding payment of Cobham's KC-46 CDS and WARP invoices. Cobham is formally disputing these assertions.



Cobham noted that the program's qualification testing on the Centerline Drogue System or CDS has been completed and submissions have been supplied to support achievement of Supplementary Type Certification of the aircraft, with CDS production deliveries having commenced in the period.



In addition, the first Federal Aviation Administration conformed Wing Aerial Refuelling Pods or WARP were delivered in June 2018 to support flight certification testing.



Additionally, completion of CDS qualification has taken longer and been more challenging than expected.



Qualification of the WARP is in its early stages with risks relating to schedule and cost. Completion could take significantly longer than originally planned, and this increases concurrency risk as well as base cost assumptions. The latest estimate of the costs to complete will result in an additional non-underlying charge of about 40 million pounds in Cobham's Interim Results for 2018.



Cobham expects to announce no change to its full year 2018 underlying profit guidance while releasing first-half results on August 3.



In London, Cobham shares were trading at 118.50 pence, down 9.95%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX