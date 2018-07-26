

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gained ground on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward zero tariffs, easing immediate concerns about global trade.



Investors kept an eye on the ECB's monetary policy meeting later today, although no immediate changes to policy are expected.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 36 points or 0.67 percent at 5,462 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Renault advanced 1.7 percent and Peugeot added 2.4 percent after the U.S. and the EU agreed to hold off on further tariffs, including potential U.S. tariffs on cars and auto parts.



Eye-care firm Essilor rallied 2.5 percent. The company confirmed its FY18 view and said it is making progress in the completion of its merger with Italian peer Luxottica.



Airplane manufacturer Airbus soared 4.3 percent after its Q2 core profit doubled.



Accor dropped 2.2 percent on saying it has abandoned plans to pick up a minority stake in struggling French carrier Air France-KLM.



Retailer Casino Group lost 4 percent. The company confirmed its financial goals after reporting a loss during the first half that narrowed from last year.



Oil firm Total SA climbed 1.2 percent after lifting its production target for the second time this year.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence remained stable in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at 97 in July. The indicator remained below its long-term average of 100 for the third consecutive month.



