Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2018
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 26

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 25-July-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue186.69p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 25-July-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue72.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue72.80p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.91m
Borrowing Level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

