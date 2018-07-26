sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2018 | 11:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

JUST LOANS PLC: CHANGE OF NAME TO JLG GROUP PLC AND RESULT OF AGM

JUST LOANS PLC / JUST LOANS PLC: CHANGE OF NAME TO JLG GROUP PLC AND RESULT OF AGM . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JLG Group Plc
Change of Company Name and Result of AGM 24 July 2018

The directors of JLG Group Plc (formerly The Just Loans Group Plc) are pleased to announce that by special resolution of shareholders at the AGM held today the name of the Company has changed from The Just Loans Group Plc to JLG Group Plc. The resolution for the change of name and the other resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed unanimously.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Davies
Director
1 Charterhouse Mews
London EC1M 6BB
Email: John@thejust-group.com (mailto:John@thejust-group.com)
Tel; 020 3199 6379



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JUST LOANS PLC via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

JUST LOANS PLC
1 Charterhouse Mews London UK



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)