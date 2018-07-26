JUST LOANS PLC / JUST LOANS PLC: CHANGE OF NAME TO JLG GROUP PLC AND RESULT OF AGM . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The directors of JLG Group Plc (formerly The Just Loans Group Plc) are pleased to announce that by special resolution of shareholders at the AGM held today the name of the Company has changed from The Just Loans Group Plc to JLG Group Plc. The resolution for the change of name and the other resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed unanimously.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
John Davies
Director
1 Charterhouse Mews
London EC1M 6BB
Email: John@thejust-group.com (mailto:John@thejust-group.com)
Tel; 020 3199 6379
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: JUST LOANS PLC via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
JUST LOANS PLC
1 Charterhouse Mews London UK