JUST LOANS PLC / JUST LOANS PLC: CHANGE OF NAME TO JLG GROUP PLC AND RESULT OF AGM . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JLG Group Plc

Change of Company Name and Result of AGM 24 July 2018

The directors of JLG Group Plc (formerly The Just Loans Group Plc) are pleased to announce that by special resolution of shareholders at the AGM held today the name of the Company has changed from The Just Loans Group Plc to JLG Group Plc. The resolution for the change of name and the other resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed unanimously.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Davies

Director

1 Charterhouse Mews

London EC1M 6BB

Email: John@thejust-group.com (mailto:John@thejust-group.com)

Tel; 020 3199 6379