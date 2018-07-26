

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO), a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display panel provider, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$1.25 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$0.13.



Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were NT$75.05 billion, up by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter.



In the second quarter, large-sized panel shipments totaled 27.98 million units, down by 2.1% from the previous quarter. Shipments of small-and-medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 45.32 million units, down by 2.7% quarter-over-quarter.



Looking into the third quarter, inventory in the market has come back to a healthy level; brand customers are actively stocking up for the year-end higher season, and the Company is also well-prepared for the higher season demand.



