sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,39 Euro		-0,13
-3,69 %
WKN: 621971 ISIN: US0022551073 Ticker-Symbol: AU7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AU OPTRONICS CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AU OPTRONICS CORP ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,40
3,661
12:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AU OPTRONICS CORP ADR
AU OPTRONICS CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AU OPTRONICS CORP ADR3,39-3,69 %