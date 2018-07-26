Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.22p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---