

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Thursday even as other European markets rallied after the U.S. and the EU agreed to work on lowering trade barriers.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,652 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Wednesday. The pound was seeing limited movement on uncertainty about the Brexit process.



Shares of Cobham slumped 10 percent after the military and civil systems provider issued progress update regarding the US KC-46 Tanker Program.



GlaxoSmithKline lost 3 percent. The company is acquiring a $300 million stake in genetic-testing company 23andMe Inc.



British American Tobacco rallied 5.3 percent after its first-half revenue jumped 57 percent despite slowing growth in Japan for tobacco-heated products.



Specialty chemicals maker Johnson Matthey dropped over 1 percent after delivering fist-quarter sales in line with its expectations.



Smith & Nephew soared 4 percent after confirming its full-year guidance.



