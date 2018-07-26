HS-UK Announces a Further Octopus 900 Perimetry Training Day

HARLOW, England, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, has announced that, due to popular demand, a further Octopus 900 Perimetry Training Day will take place on 16thOctober 2018 at the HS-UK Training Facility in Harlow, Essex.

The Perimetry Training Day will include lectures on topics such as: 'Visual pathway anatomy', 'Static and Kinetic testing' and 'Cluster, polar and trend analysis'. The course will also include practical, hands-on workshops which will support a range of subjects, including; test simulations, creating & running automated examinations and creating operating procedures & customised tests.

The course will feature expert advice on how to get the most from the Octopus 900 and offer insights into the practicalities and clinical importance of both static and kinetic perimetry.

The main speaker for the event is confirmed as Dr Fiona Rowe, Professor in Orthoptics and Health Services Research at the University of Liverpool, and the author of numerous peer-reviewed papers and text books. Dr Rowe is a key opinion leader in the field of kinetic visual field analysis and is a leading expert on the Octopus perimeter.

Delegates will be able to claim 6 CPD points for their attendance on the day. The price for the course is just £100 (+VAT), which will include lunch and refreshments.

For further information, or to book a place, please visit http://www.haagstreituk.com/octopusworkshop