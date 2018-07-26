(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

5G, network quality and performance, apps as well as the future of the digital world were the topics of the July conference with 400 experts from over 60 countries at the Nuremberg convention center.

Nürnberg 23.07.2018 11:59

For more than 10 years, SIGOS has been inviting mobile network operators from all over the world to the annual telecommunications conference. After venues such as Düsseldorf, Berlin, Munich, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, etc., this year's multi-day conference took place at the Nuremberg trade fair.

Dr. Ulrich Maly, Lord Mayor of the City of Nuremberg, welcomed the international audience in his opening speech and explained: "...when we talk about mobile communication, then we talk about people and their needs that are and should be the focus of attention".

Over 120 network operators and telecommunications companies from over 60 countries worldwide came together to talk about the latest innovations in areas such as network quality, performance, 5G, IoT, roaming, and telecommunications fraud detection solutions.

Adrian Scrase, CTO of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, underlined the importance of international cooperation between industry and governments to achieve ambitious goals such as 5G, the smart city - not only safely but also successfully.

In numerous presentations, panel discussions and workshops, representatives of leading network operators and global enterprises discussed how they use SIGOS solutions in the existing 3G, 4G network technologies and how they will use them in the future in 5G networks. An important core element here is the strategy discussion on new successful business models and innovative areas of use.

Adil Kaya, CEO of SIGOS GmbH, stated that: "Mobile radio has become an integral part of our lives. More and more people worldwide are using network services. The way in which they are used is subject to constant change and great innovative power. SIGOS is the world market leader for active test solutions and enables network operators worldwide to ensure best quality mobile communication".

With over 400 guests, the conference is the largest telecommunications conference in this field worldwide.

With its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, SIGOS has been offering its customers active test solutions for securing network quality and services via mobile networks (apps) since 1989. In addition to end-to-end test solutions, the portfolio includes the largest roaming test system with a test infrastructure in almost every country in the world, as well as solutions for detecting network fraud.

SIGOS is the leading provider worldwide, with over 450 network operators in 156 countries, including the top 100 mobile networks, as well as over 600 enterprise customers.

Boilerplate:

SIGOS GmbH

Founded in 1989, SIGOS is the worldwide leader in automated end-to-end active testing, app experience testing and fraud detection of telecommunication networks, services and applications.

Our entirely customizable solutions enable network operators, content providers, carriers, and regulators as well as over 670 enterprise customers to fully understand service quality and service experience from an end-user perspective.

In the telecommunications industry, over 470 customers, including most of the top 100 operators, which benefit from our comprehensive range of active testing, tracing and reporting solutions across all technologies (2G, 3G and LTE).

With acquisitions, such as Meucci Solutions and Keynote Mobile Testing, SIGOS added additional market leading solutions to its portfolio.

SIGOS is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, with a worldwide network of authorized partner companies and representatives in over 60 locations across the globe.

Our international expert staff of more than 350 employees speak over 38 languages and are passionate about communications.

Ansprechpartner für diese Pressemeldung:

* Name: Bjorn Koetz

Abteilung:

Zuständig: Head of Marketing & Business Development

Telefon: +49 (911) 951680

Fax: +49 (911) 95168-355

E-Mail: bjorn.koetz@sigos.com

(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2018 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)