

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved unexpectedly in July to the highest level in six months, underpinned by strong signals from manufacturing, survey results published by the National Institute of Economic Research showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 109.6 in July from 108.7 in June. Meanwhile, the index was forecast to fall to 108.0.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry strengthened to 118.1 in July from 115.9 in June.



At the same time, the confidence indicator for the total industry weakened from 108.3 to 106.6.



The consumer confidence index improved for the first time in eight months in July, rising to 99.8 from 97.1 in June.



