

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Thursday said its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., has terminated the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), effective immediately.



As per the purchase agreement terms, Qualcomm River will pay a termination fee of $2 billion to NXP on July 26, 2018. Qualcomm has also terminated its cash tender offer in this regard.



In addition, Qualcomm Inc. said its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program of $30 billion, replacing the existing $10 billion stock repurchase authorization. The company said it expects to execute the majority of the stock repurchase program prior to the close of fiscal year 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX