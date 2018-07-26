e-Commerce Software Market 2018 Report Identifies, Market Constraints and Threat, Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global e-Commerce Software Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. E-commerce software is an engine or platform that assists to control and manage inventory, calculate taxes, remove or add products, maintain e-commerce website, fulfill orders, and process payments. e-Commerce software enables businesses and users to simplify multifaceted and processes performed by online stores and complex operations. The factors that propel the growth of the e-Commerce Software Market include shopping malls, e-Ccommerce businesses, and the others such as small stores and shops across the globe. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market comprising e-Commerce software issues involving privacy and security of user data and online transactions as well as technical issues and product stability. E-Commerce Software Market is categorized based on business size, software deployment, industry, applications, end users, and geography. E-Commerce Software Market is segregated by business size as small and medium businesses and large businesses.

Ecommerce Software Market is divided by software deployment as on-premise and software-as-a-service (SaaS) or hosted. e-Commerce Software Market is categorized based on industry as food & beverage, fashion & lifestyle, automotive, health and beauty, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, and others, (jewelry and industrial). E-Commerce Software Market is categorized based on application as channel management, catalog management, email marketing, multi-store management, inventory management, order management, shopping cart, SEO management, and others. E-Commerce Software Market is categorized based on end users as c-store and grocery, brick & mortar Stores, e-commerce companies, and virtual marketplaces. The Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe.North America and Europe are expected to account for the major share of the e-Commerce Software Market Size in 2018 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include presence of large software vendors as well as e-commerce giants and strong penetration of e-commerce solutions in these regions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and South America are estimated to offer noticable development prospects for the e-commerce software market.

The key players contributing in the robust growth of the Ecommerce Software Market comprise Belavier Commerce, LLC, PEPPERI, Magento, Inc., SAP SE, CS-CART, Chetu, Inc., BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Vendio Services, Inc., Ability Commerce, Volusion, LLC, Infusionsoft, Brightpearl, Episerver group, Kiva Logic, LLC, and Automattic Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. This report studies the global Ecommerce Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Ecommerce Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Wix

Shopify

BigCommerce

BlueHost + Woocommerce

Magento

YoKart

VTEX

WooCommerce

Tictail

ECStore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Application, Ecommerce Software can be split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

