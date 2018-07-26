

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback strengthened to 1.3175 against the pound, 0.9935 against the franc and 1.1706 against the euro, from its early 9-day low of 1.3213, 3-day lows of 0.9903 and 1.1744, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.3050 against the loonie and 110.84 against the yen, from its early low of 1.3025 and more than a 2-week low of 110.59, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 0.7463 against the aussie and more than a 2-week low of 0.6851 against the kiwi, rising to 0.7424 and 0.6821, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.30 against the pound, 1.01 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro, 113.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.67 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



