Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - On BNN Sat July 28 & Sun July 29, 2018 - BTV-Business Television goes on location with four small cap companies in popular sectors. Full Episode

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) - BTV shares how this CEO's distribution background will help his company profit in the rapidly expanding cannabis market. See Feature

Critical Elements Corp. (TSXV: CRE) (OTCQX: CRECF) - Electric vehicle demand spells opportunity for the key ingredient needed: lithium. BTV visits this impressive Quebec lithium project. See Feature

FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) - Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in ON, in short order, this cannabis company surpassed one billion shares traded on the CSE. See Feature

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQX: TLTFF) - BTV reveals their innovative medical technology for bladder cancer treatment. See Feature

Including comments from Managing Director at GMP Securities L.P., Martin Landry. See Feature

Plus, Junior Mining Monthly Editor, Gerardo Del Real, weighs on lithium. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday July 28 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 29 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday July 28 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 29 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun August 5 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat August 11 @ 9:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

