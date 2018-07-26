

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate declined in the second quarter, the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 15.28 percent from 16.74 percent in the previous quarter. The number of unemployed persons decreased 306,000 to 3.49 million in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, unemployment declined by 424,200.



Data showed that job creation increased in all sectors except agriculture. Employment in services increased 371,400 and by 63,400 in construction. In industry, employment rose by 46,400, while it fell 11,300 in agriculture.



Altogether, total employment increased by 469,900, the biggest quarterly rise on record, INE said.



