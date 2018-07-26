

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $480 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Praxair Inc reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $3.06 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $501 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX