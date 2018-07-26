RECORDATI ANNOUNCES SALES AND MARGIN GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF 2018. REVENUES +6.9%, OPERATING INCOME +14.1%, NET INCOME +11.7%

- Consolidated revenues € 696.1 million, +6.9%.
- EBITDA (1) € 260.0 million, +16.1%
- Operating income € 231.9 million, +14.1%.
- Net income € 164.2 million, +11.7%.
- Net financial position (2): net debt of € 556.4 million.
- Shareholders' equity € 927.2 million.
Milan, 26 July 2018 - The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group's consolidated results for the first half 2018 prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS) and in particular as per IAS 34 requirements for interim reporting. These financial statements will be available today at the company's offices and on the company's website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it). The independent auditors' report on the consolidated condensed half-year financial statements will be available within the legal deadline at the company's offices and on the company's website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).
Financial highlights
- Consolidated revenues in the first half of 2018 are € 696.1 million, up by 6.9% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 8.2%.
- EBITDA (1), at 37.4% of sales, is € 260.0 million, an increase of 16.1% over the same period of the preceding year.
- Operating income, at 33.3% of sales, is € 231.9 million, an increase of 14.1%.
- Net income, at 23.6% of sales, is € 164.2 million, an increase of 11.7% over the first half of 2017.
- Net financial position (2) at 30 June 2018 records a net debt of € 556.4 million compared to net debt of € 381.8 million at 31 December 2017. During the period own shares were purchased for an overall disbursement of € 169.8 million, dividends were distributed for an amount of € 87.1 million. Furthermore, the Italian company Natural Point S.r.l. was acquired for a value of € 75 million. Shareholders' equity is € 927.2 million.
(1)Operating income before depreciation, amortizationand write down of both tangible and intangible assets.
(2) Cash and short-term financial investments less bank overdrafts and medium/long-term loans which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.
Corporate development news
In April an agreement with Mylan for the acquisition of the rights to Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate), indicated for the treatment of proven nephropathic cystinosis in children and adults, for certain territories, including Europe, was concluded. The product was previously commercialized by Orphan Europe (a Recordati group company) under license from Mylan. The definitive acquisition of the rights allows the Group to continue offering this life-saving treatment to patients.
In June Recordati acquired 100% of the share capital of Natural Point S.r.l., an Italian company, based in Milan, active in the food supplements market. The company realized sales of € 15 million in 2017 and has an excellent profitability profile. The signing and closing of the transaction took place at the same time. Natural Point was established in 1993 with the objective of promoting a culture of healthy use of food supplements. It offers a wide portfolio of very efficacious supplements in highly bioavailable formulations, produced with safe active ingredients, to improve health and well-being. The company's main product is a particular formulation of magnesium carbonate and citric acid that has the characteristic of being easily assimilated into the body, apart from its having an agreeable flavor.
Management Comments
"The financial results obtained in the first half of the year confirm the continued growth of the Group, with further improvement of its profitability", declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. "In addition, important initiatives for the future development of the group were concluded. The definitive acquisition of the rights to Cystagon from Mylan allows us to continue and expand the development of this product and to ensure the availability of this life-saving treatment to patients. The acquisition of Natural Point represents a good opportunity to enhance our presence in the market for food supplements and the Natural Point brands are a valid addition to our portfolio in Italy", continued Andrea Recordati. "The growth of Group's business continued during July and for the full year 2018, we confirm the objective to achieve sales ranging from € 1,350 million to € 1,370 million, EBITDA of between € 490 and € 500 million, EBIT of between € 430 and 440 million and net income of between € 310 and 315 million."
Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, other Central and Eastern European countries, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and in some South American countries. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2017 was € 1,288.1 million, operating income was € 406.5 million and net income was € 288.8 million.
Statements contained in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are based on currently available information, on current best estimates, and on assumptions believed to be reasonable. This information, these estimates and assumptions may prove to be incomplete or erroneous, and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, beyond the Company's control. Hence, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All mentions and descriptions of Recordati products are intended solely as information on the general nature of the company's activities and are not intended to indicate the advisability of administering any product in any particular instance.
RECORDATI GROUP
Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)
(thousands of €)
|INCOME STATEMENT
|First half 2018
|First half 2017
|Change %
|REVENUE
|696,054
|650,868
|6.9
|Cost of sales
|(203,013
|)
|(196,742
|)
|3.2
|GROSS PROFIT
|493,041
|454,126
|8.6
|Selling expenses
|(172,793
|)
|(168,521
|)
|2.5
|Research and development expenses
|(53,627
|)
|(47,152
|)
|13.7
|General & administrative expenses
|(33,140
|)
|(33,841
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|(1,550
|)
|(1,414
|)
|9.6
|OPERATING INCOME
|231,931
|203,198
|14.1
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(8,458
|)
|(6,991
|)
|21.0
|PRE-TAX INCOME
|223,473
|196,207
|13.9
|Provision for income taxes
|(59,285
|)
|(49,220
|)
|20.4
|NET INCOME
|164,188
|146,987
|11.7
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|164,164
|146,967
|11.7
|Minority interests
|24
|20
|20.0
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|First half 2018
|First half 2017
|Change %
|Basic
|€
|0.801
|€
|0.713
|12.3
|Diluted
|€
|0.785
|€
|0.703
|11.7
Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 205,053,284 in 2018 and 205,984,391 in 2017, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 4.071.872 shares in 2018 and to 3.140.765 shares in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to employees.
|COMPOSITION OF REVENUE
|First half 2018
|First half 2017
|Change %
|Total revenue
|696,054
|650,868
|6,9
|Italy
|145,791
|142,415
|2.4
|International
|550,263
|508,453
|8.2
Pending the completion of independent audit.
RECORDATI GROUP
Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)
(thousands of €)
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Second Quarter 2018
|Second Quarter 2017
|Change %
|REVENUE
|329,554
|308,928
|6.7
|Cost of sales
|(93,725
|)
|(90,933
|)
|3.1
|GROSS PROFIT
|235,829
|217,995
|8.2
|Selling expenses
|(81,106
|)
|(79,900
|)
|1.5
|Research and development expenses
|(25,963
|)
|(23,985
|)
|8.2
|General & administrative expenses
|(16,768
|)
|(16,708
|)
|0.4
|Other income (expenses), net
|(592
|)
|(1,475
|)
|(59.9
|)
|OPERATING INCOME
|111,400
|95,927
|16.1
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(3,602
|)
|(5,207
|)
|(30.8
|)
|PRE-TAX INCOME
|107,798
|90,720
|18.8
|Provision for income taxes
|(30,202
|)
|(22,248
|)
|35.8
|NET INCOME
|77,596
|68,472
|13.3
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|77,584
|68,462
|13.3
|Minority interests
|12
|10
|20.0
|COMPOSITION OF REVENUE
|Second Quarter 2018
|Second Quarter 2017
|Change %
|Total revenue
|329,554
|308,928
|6.7
|Italy
|66,865
|65,692
|1.8
|International
|262,689
|243,236
|8.0
Pending the completion of independent audit.
RECORDATI GROUP
Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)
(thousands of €)
|ASSETS
|30.06.2018
|31.12.2017
|Property, plant and equipment
|101,182
|103,009
|Intangible assets
|556,210
|540,565
|Goodwill
|601,591
|539,871
|Equity investments
|19,593
|24,171
|Non-current receivables
|5,776
|5,944
|Deferred tax assets
|77,097
|69,162
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|1,361,449
|1,282,722
|Inventories
|193,139
|179,100
|Trade receivables
|264,909
|244,117
|Other receivables
|28,750
|39,730
|Other current assets
|8,368
|4,836
|Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge)
|4,169
|3,825
|Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents
|154,632
|302,077
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|653,967
|773,685
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,015,416
|2,056,407
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|30.06.2018
|31.12.2017
|Share capital
|26,141
|26,141
|Capital in excess of par value
|83,719
|83,719
|Treasury stock
|(162,627
|)
|(17,029
|)
|Hedging reserve
|(8,341
|)
|(5,867
|)
|Translation reserve
|(139,411
|)
|(124,004
|)
|Other reserves
|37,639
|40,684
|Retained earnings
|925,764
|822,154
|Net income for the period
|164,164
|288,762
|Interim dividend
|0
|(87,470
|)
|GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|927,048
|1,027,090
|Minority interest
|171
|147
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|927,219
|1,027,237
|Loans due after one year
|586,988
|612,462
|Employees' termination pay
|21,218
|21,093
|Deferred tax liabilities
|16,379
|17,554
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,516
|2,515
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|627,101
|653,624
|Trade payables
|137,420
|141,740
|Other payables
|83,725
|82,779
|Tax liabilities
|55,550
|24,373
|Other current liabilities
|830
|486
|Provisions
|52,169
|48,322
|Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge)
|9,685
|9,559
|Loans due within one year
|59,437
|51,710
|Bank overdrafts
|62,280
|16,577
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|461,096
|375,546
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|2,015,416
|2,056,407
Pending the completion of independent audit.
DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports Fritz Squindo declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documental results, books and accounting records.