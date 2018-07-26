RECORDATI ANNOUNCES SALES AND MARGIN GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF 2018. REVENUES +6.9%, OPERATING INCOME +14.1%, NET INCOME +11.7%

Consolidated revenues € 696.1 million, +6.9%.

EBITDA (1) € 260.0 million, +16.1%

€ 260.0 million, +16.1% Operating income € 231.9 million, +14.1%.

Net income € 164.2 million, +11.7%.

Net financial position (2) : net debt of € 556.4 million.

: net debt of € 556.4 million. Shareholders' equity € 927.2 million.

Milan, 26 July 2018 - The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group's consolidated results for the first half 2018 prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS) and in particular as per IAS 34 requirements for interim reporting. These financial statements will be available today at the company's offices and on the company's website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it). The independent auditors' report on the consolidated condensed half-year financial statements will be available within the legal deadline at the company's offices and on the company's website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Financial highlights

Consolidated revenues in the first half of 2018 are € 696.1 million, up by 6.9% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 8.2%.



in the first half of 2018 are € 696.1 million, up by 6.9% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 8.2%. EBITDA (1) , at 37.4% of sales, is € 260.0 million, an increase of 16.1% over the same period of the preceding year.



, at 37.4% of sales, is € 260.0 million, an increase of 16.1% over the same period of the preceding year. Operating income , at 33.3% of sales, is € 231.9 million, an increase of 14.1%.



, at 33.3% of sales, is € 231.9 million, an increase of 14.1%. Net income, at 23.6% of sales, is € 164.2 million, an increase of 11.7% over the first half of 2017.



at 23.6% of sales, is € 164.2 million, an increase of 11.7% over the first half of 2017. Net financial position (2) at 30 June 2018 records a net debt of € 556.4 million compared to net debt of € 381.8 million at 31 December 2017. During the period own shares were purchased for an overall disbursement of € 169.8 million, dividends were distributed for an amount of € 87.1 million. Furthermore, the Italian company Natural Point S.r.l. was acquired for a value of € 75 million. Shareholders' equity is € 927.2 million.

(1)Operating income before depreciation, amortizationand write down of both tangible and intangible assets.

(2) Cash and short-term financial investments less bank overdrafts and medium/long-term loans which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

Corporate development news

In April an agreement with Mylan for the acquisition of the rights to Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate), indicated for the treatment of proven nephropathic cystinosis in children and adults, for certain territories, including Europe, was concluded. The product was previously commercialized by Orphan Europe (a Recordati group company) under license from Mylan. The definitive acquisition of the rights allows the Group to continue offering this life-saving treatment to patients.

In June Recordati acquired 100% of the share capital of Natural Point S.r.l., an Italian company, based in Milan, active in the food supplements market. The company realized sales of € 15 million in 2017 and has an excellent profitability profile. The signing and closing of the transaction took place at the same time. Natural Point was established in 1993 with the objective of promoting a culture of healthy use of food supplements. It offers a wide portfolio of very efficacious supplements in highly bioavailable formulations, produced with safe active ingredients, to improve health and well-being. The company's main product is a particular formulation of magnesium carbonate and citric acid that has the characteristic of being easily assimilated into the body, apart from its having an agreeable flavor.

Management Comments

"The financial results obtained in the first half of the year confirm the continued growth of the Group, with further improvement of its profitability", declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. "In addition, important initiatives for the future development of the group were concluded. The definitive acquisition of the rights to Cystagon from Mylan allows us to continue and expand the development of this product and to ensure the availability of this life-saving treatment to patients. The acquisition of Natural Point represents a good opportunity to enhance our presence in the market for food supplements and the Natural Point brands are a valid addition to our portfolio in Italy", continued Andrea Recordati. "The growth of Group's business continued during July and for the full year 2018, we confirm the objective to achieve sales ranging from € 1,350 million to € 1,370 million, EBITDA of between € 490 and € 500 million, EBIT of between € 430 and 440 million and net income of between € 310 and 315 million."

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, other Central and Eastern European countries, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and in some South American countries. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2017 was € 1,288.1 million, operating income was € 406.5 million and net income was € 288.8 million.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT First half 2018 First half 2017 Change % REVENUE 696,054 650,868 6.9 Cost of sales (203,013 ) (196,742 ) 3.2 GROSS PROFIT 493,041 454,126 8.6 Selling expenses (172,793 ) (168,521 ) 2.5 Research and development expenses (53,627 ) (47,152 ) 13.7 General & administrative expenses (33,140 ) (33,841 ) (2.1 ) Other income (expenses), net (1,550 ) (1,414 ) 9.6 OPERATING INCOME 231,931 203,198 14.1 Financial income (expenses), net (8,458 ) (6,991 ) 21.0 PRE-TAX INCOME 223,473 196,207 13.9 Provision for income taxes (59,285 ) (49,220 ) 20.4 NET INCOME 164,188 146,987 11.7 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 164,164 146,967 11.7 Minority interests 24 20 20.0

EARNINGS PER SHARE First half 2018 First half 2017 Change % Basic € 0.801 € 0.713 12.3 Diluted € 0.785 € 0.703 11.7

Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 205,053,284 in 2018 and 205,984,391 in 2017, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 4.071.872 shares in 2018 and to 3.140.765 shares in 2017.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to employees.

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE First half 2018 First half 2017 Change % Total revenue 696,054 650,868 6,9 Italy 145,791 142,415 2.4 International 550,263 508,453 8.2

Pending the completion of independent audit.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT Second Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2017 Change % REVENUE 329,554 308,928 6.7 Cost of sales (93,725 ) (90,933 ) 3.1 GROSS PROFIT 235,829 217,995 8.2 Selling expenses (81,106 ) (79,900 ) 1.5 Research and development expenses (25,963 ) (23,985 ) 8.2 General & administrative expenses (16,768 ) (16,708 ) 0.4 Other income (expenses), net (592 ) (1,475 ) (59.9 ) OPERATING INCOME 111,400 95,927 16.1 Financial income (expenses), net (3,602 ) (5,207 ) (30.8 ) PRE-TAX INCOME 107,798 90,720 18.8 Provision for income taxes (30,202 ) (22,248 ) 35.8 NET INCOME 77,596 68,472 13.3 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 77,584 68,462 13.3 Minority interests 12 10 20.0

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE Second Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2017 Change % Total revenue 329,554 308,928 6.7 Italy 66,865 65,692 1.8 International 262,689 243,236 8.0

Pending the completion of independent audit.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS)

(thousands of €)

ASSETS 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 Property, plant and equipment 101,182 103,009 Intangible assets 556,210 540,565 Goodwill 601,591 539,871 Equity investments 19,593 24,171 Non-current receivables 5,776 5,944 Deferred tax assets 77,097 69,162 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,361,449 1,282,722 Inventories 193,139 179,100 Trade receivables 264,909 244,117 Other receivables 28,750 39,730 Other current assets 8,368 4,836 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 4,169 3,825 Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents 154,632 302,077 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 653,967 773,685 TOTAL ASSETS 2,015,416 2,056,407

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Capital in excess of par value 83,719 83,719 Treasury stock (162,627 ) (17,029 ) Hedging reserve (8,341 ) (5,867 ) Translation reserve (139,411 ) (124,004 ) Other reserves 37,639 40,684 Retained earnings 925,764 822,154 Net income for the period 164,164 288,762 Interim dividend 0 (87,470 ) GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 927,048 1,027,090 Minority interest 171 147 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 927,219 1,027,237 Loans due after one year 586,988 612,462 Employees' termination pay 21,218 21,093 Deferred tax liabilities 16,379 17,554 Other non-current liabilities 2,516 2,515 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 627,101 653,624 Trade payables 137,420 141,740 Other payables 83,725 82,779 Tax liabilities 55,550 24,373 Other current liabilities 830 486 Provisions 52,169 48,322 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 9,685 9,559 Loans due within one year 59,437 51,710 Bank overdrafts 62,280 16,577 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 461,096 375,546 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,015,416 2,056,407

Pending the completion of independent audit.

DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports Fritz Squindo declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documental results, books and accounting records.