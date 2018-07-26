

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $157.01 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $150.91 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $192.00 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $3.03 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $192.00 Mln. vs. $163.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX