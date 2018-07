ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's hourly wage growth doubled in June, the statistical office INE said Thursday.



Hourly wages advanced 2 percent annually compared to 1 percent in May. The contractual salary per employee also rose 2 percent in June.



Month-on-month, hourly wages gained 0.9 percent, much faster than May's 0.1 percent rise. Likewise, contractual salary advanced 0.9 percent.



